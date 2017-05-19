Vulcan Park receiving major additions

The big guy that watches over Birmingham is getting a makeover.

A $4-million project for Vulcan Park got underway Friday.

When you drive up Red Mountain from downtown and start to see Vulcan Park, the front Is not too appealing, just broken walls and overgrown weeds. That is all about to change.

This will soon be a beautiful courtyard for living or visiting Birmingham to enjoy.

Tom Thagard the President of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham says placing Kiwanis Centennial Park at Vulcan Park was an easy decision.

"It is a symbol. Like the arch in St. Louis, and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Statue of Liberty in New York City. It is a symbol of our city," Thagard explained.

Brian Barr is the Regional President of Brasfield & Gorrie which is the company heading up the project and he says they are thrilled to be a part of this.

"We are going to be cleaning up the entire North side of Vulcan so it will be much more pleasing for those coming up from the City to see the big man," Barr explained.

Libba Vaughan is the Executive Director of Fresh Water Land Trust and she explains more about the walking trails they are building.

"This is the central spine to the Red Rock Valley Trail that is a 750-mile network of trails, sidewalks and greenways in Jefferson County and it is a visioning plan and this segment from Vulcan Park all the way to Green Springs Highway we call it the backbone to a bigger trail system in the county," she explained.

The upgrades also include a light system that is like the one that lights the Empire State Building.

You can expect to see Vulcan in color in the next eight months.

"What we can do with the lighting is really only limited by our imagination," Thagard states. "It will be colored light shows and different movements with the lights and a much brighter image for Vulcan."

All of the update here at Vulcan Park should be finished by the end of this year.

