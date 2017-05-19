Teenager recognized for saving child from drowning

Dayden Floyd is your typical All-American teenager, big into sports and fishing.

He is also proof that people that seem ordinary, can do extraordinary things.

It was Mother's day, Dayden and his family were fishing on Lake Guntersville.

When the dam opened, and the water started to flow, Dayden noticed that something wasn't right.

"I couldn't just watch him drown," said Dayden.

A young boy was trapped in the rapidly rising water, needing help. Dayden didn't think twice, swimming almost 30 feet to rescue the child as the current picked up.

"I don't remember how I got back. I remember I did. I remember as I was getting up there I couldn't have done it without God," he said.

Dayden obviously didn't do this for any type of praise or recognition but people are beginning to take notice, including his teachers and classmates at Holly Pond Middle school."

Friday, he received an award for courage from his school.

His parents, who watched the whole terrifying event unfold, also watched their son be recognized for saving a life.

"I just remember Dayden turning around and he was struggling," said his mother, Brandy Floyd.

"After he got out you could tell he was scared. But I don't know if it ever crossed his mind. He just did, what I would want somebody to do for him," said Derek Floyd, his father.

Dayden says he would absolutely do it again. He hopes now someone will put him in contact with the boy's family, so he can see how he's doing.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.