State troopers to increase marine patrols for Memorial Day Weekend

Alabama Marine Police expect more boats will fill Lake Tuscaloosa as Memorial Day weekend nears.

They'll match that boating traffic as much as possible.

"We have plans in place to make sure that are as many patrol troopers on the waters as possible," Trooper Reginal King said.

They're looking for folks drinking while boating and not following established boating rules.

And marine police suggest boaters have all the necessary emergency equipment.

"Well, in my boat, I always have an emergency kit with band aids all that kind of stuff. Always make sure that I have a fire extinguisher, a blow horn, plenty of life jackets," Gina Phillips explained.

Phillips understood why troopers will be more visible for the holiday.

She hopes vacationers do their part and don't do anything illegal or reckless on the water.

"I think people are so used to going on the river they take it for granted. They forget to respect the water. Growing up on the river or any type of water you have to respect it cause it will show you in a heartbeat whose boss," Phillips added.

"Always maintain a proper lookout. Always steer clear of other boats. Make sure everybody onboard has a properly fitted US Coast Guard approved Personal Flotation Device," said King.

