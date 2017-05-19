BJCC officials concerned about impact of nearby road construction

BJCC officials are worried about the impact of road construction on major events at the convention complex.

The second phase of ALDOT's plan to bring down the bridges of the interstate 20/59 downtown starts with the closure of 17th street exit. During the BJCC Board meeting Friday, the board okayed to pay $80,000 to study the traffic patterns of work on events planned at the convention complex.

"We want to every event at the BJCC pleasurable experience for our patrons to and from," said Jimmie Stephens, BJCC board member and Jefferson County Commissioner.

The board discussed the construction work will have an impact on all events at the BJCC. The board is developing three separate plans to handle different events at the facility.

"I think to make it easier on our patrons we should have an offsite parking where we would bus patrons to our major events," Stephens said.

The bridges are expected to come down in 2018. Despite the problem of getting to events at the BJCC and parking downtown, the officials are not considering cutting back on events.

"We are going to do everything we can to communicate with every ticket purchaser for every event, ahead of the event during the specific period of time here are the detours here are the impacts. “ said Tad Snider, Executive Director of the BJCC said.

Officials said the shutdown of the 17th street exit will give the BJCC a small taste of the traffic nightmare to come.

