1 dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck on Center Point Pkwy.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

One person is dead and another is in a hospital after a two-vehicle wreck in the 1200 block of Center Point Parkway on Friday.

It happened near a Toyota dealership.

Traffic is being rerouted to Winnatka Way.

Birmingham police and paramedics are working the wreck.

