Helping homeless veterans who sometimes go unnoticed

A United Way of Central Alabama program is dedicated to helping veterans who are homeless or who are at risk of becoming homeless. ?More >>
The Jefferson County coroner confirmed that a child found locked in a car last month in Vestavia Hills died of hyperthermia, the overheating of the body. However, we won't know if charges will be filed until next week.More >>
It's becoming hot and steamy this afternoon with highs near 90. Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night with lows around 70. The weather will be perfect for any outdoor plans you might have.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner says a man died Friday morning after being pinned under equipment he was working on.More >>
A woman was shot in the face on Jefferson Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Birmingham police.More >>
