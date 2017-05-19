Helping homeless veterans who sometimes go unnoticed

A United Way of Central Alabama program is dedicated to helping veterans who are homeless or who are at risk of becoming homeless.

However, they also need the public's help in identifying some of those people.

The Priority Veteran program reaches out to those vets who are literally living on the streets.

But there also ones that sometimes slip through the cracks, people who maybe are staying with family or sleeping on friends' sofas.

In other words, verterans that are "technically" homeless, but also who "technically" have a roof over their heads.

"It's not in their nature always to ask for help and they are trying to make do the best they can. But we want to make sure they know there really is services for them," said Lula Skowronek, Executive Director of Priority Veteran.

Services range from helping veterans get into permanent houses, to job placement, to temporary financial assistance.

If you know of a veteran in need, they can contact the Priority Veteran Program at (866)460-3827. They can also give their information online at http://priorityveteran.org/priorityveteran/contact-us/

