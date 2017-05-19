Coroner: Man found dead after being pinned under equipment - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Coroner: Man found dead after being pinned under equipment

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Jefferson County Coroner says a man died Friday morning after being pinned under equipment he was working on.

It happened in the 3400 block of 35th Street North.

the coroner said the equipment shifted while he was working on it and pinned him.

Authorities have not identified the deceased yet.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly