First Alert: Rain and storms likely this weekend

It's becoming hot and steamy this afternoon with highs near 90. Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night with lows around 70. The weather will be perfect for any outdoor plans you might have.

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for some rainfall this weekend. You'll likely be able to cut the grass tomorrow morning, but the afternoon could be wet. Rain chances are climbing for Saturday afternoon through Sunday. What about the severe threat? The threat for any type of organized severe weather is very low, but an isolated strong storm is not out of the question during the peak of afternoon heating Saturday. The primary threat will be lightning. We have to remember lightning is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths. If you hear thunder, make sure you're inside. We're in a Summertime weather pattern and the best chances for rain will occur between 2pm and 7pm. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach the upper 80s to around 90. We can expect some widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday looks wet with periods of heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms. Expect slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain chances around 80-percent for Sunday. The rain will likely continue through Sunday evening. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Sunday.

Next Week: Clearing skies and cooler temperatures are in the forecast Monday with highs around 80 degrees. The forecast will feel a little more Spring-like next week with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Expect rain chances around 30-percent daily during the afternoon/evening. A drier period is expected Thursday and Friday.

