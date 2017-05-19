Birmingham PD: Woman shot in the face on Jefferson Ave.

A woman was shot in the face on Jefferson Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Birmingham police.

Police say the victim was in a car with her friend, child and boyfriend. She got into a fight with her boyfriend and told him to get out the car.

Police say the boyfriend got out and shot one round into the rear window. The bullet traveled through the headrest and struck the victim in the face.

The victim's friend drove her to UAB Hospital.

Lt. Sean Edwards says her injuries are serious.

