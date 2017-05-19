Charleston Wells found not guilty of murder

A jury has found Charleston Wells, the 19-year-old charged with murder in the January 2016 death of Iraq War veteran Mike Gilotti, not guilty of murder.

Wells was found guilty of unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles.

His bond was revoked until his sentencing hearing for the breaking and entering conviction.

