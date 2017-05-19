FIRST ALERT: Jill has raised rain chances substantially for Saturday

Muggy air will make it feel a few degrees warmer than the actual temperature on Friday. Take it easy doing outdoor activities, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen. Remember to never leave anyone or a pet in a vehicle that is not running and has air conditioning on for any length of time and remember to check the backseat before exiting your vehicle. The air temperature outside of the vehicle may read 90 degree but in just 10 minutes the inside of the vehicle could be 109 degrees and in 30 minutes over 120 degrees. The chance for a shower to cool you off today is down to 10%.

FIRST ALERT MAGIC CITY WEEKEND STORMS: The storm chance continues to climb for Saturday which could easily impact any one of the number of outdoor events going on. Even events that start in the morning, like Do Dah Day, could see some wet weather. Overall the coverage of showers and storms increases from 40% in the morning to 70% in the afternoon and evening hours. I would just have raingear with you and a plan in place to find shelter in case you get an alert on your phone saying that rain has been detected near your location or that lightning is nearby. Remember, you can get these sorts of alerts through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Storm chances don’t ease at all on Sunday and the coverage will be up to 80% and during the morning hours especially.

Severe weather threat looks low this weekend. Storms will be disruptive for travelers and those outside. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

