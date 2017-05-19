UPDATE: Police say baby, teen aunt who reportedly took her found

A 4-month-old baby police say was taken from her home early Friday morning by her teen aunt has been found.

Alex Breeding, the infant's 14-year-old aunt, has also been found.

Breeding took her sister's daughter, Ja'Kayla Carter, from the home in the 2400 block of 9th Court South around 3:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police.

The baby was found in Linn Park in downtown Birmingham. The teen was found hiding in a bathroom at the Birmingham Public Library across the street.

Breeding's 12-year-old sister told investigators that she let Breeding in the home after she knocked on the door. The girl did not know that Breeding was supposed to be in DHR custody at the time. Breeding is a runaway, according to the step-grandmother.

The sister went back to sleep and no one in the home realized the baby was missing until later.

Anyone with any information on Breeding's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Det. Valentine with the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413.

