BPD: AMBER Alert issued for infant taken by teen aunt

An AMBER Alert has been activated for a 4-month-old baby police say was taken from her home early Friday morning by her teen aunt.

Alexis Breeding took her sister's daughter, Ja'Kayla Carter, from the home in the 2400 block of 9th Court South around 3:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police. She is described as 5-foot, 4-inches with black hair, brown eyes and brown skin. Breeding weighs 120-pounds. Police say Carter was wearing a light pink onesie with a lime green heart in the center of the outfit.

Breeding's 12-year-old sister told investigators that she let Breeding in the home after she knocked on the door. The girl did not know that Breeding was supposed to be in DHR custody at the time.

Anyone with any information on Breeding or Carter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Det. Valentine with the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413.

