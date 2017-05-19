BPD: AMBER Alert issued for infant taken by teen aunt

An AMBER Alert has been activated for a 14-year-old girl and the 4-month-old baby police say she took from her sister's home early Friday morning.More >>
The Jefferson County coroner confirmed that a child found locked in a car last month in Vestavia Hills died of hyperthermia.More >>
Anniston police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3500 block of Truman Avenue on Thursday.More >>
Jefferson County authorities are searching for four masked suspects in an early morning home burglary.More >>
A Hueytown man says he's out of more than $10,000 after paying a contractor that never finished the job--and he says the work the contractor did created more problems than it fixed.More >>
