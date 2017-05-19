Coroner: 1-year-old left in locked car in April died of high bod - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Coroner: 1-year-old left in locked car in April died of high body temperature

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

The Jefferson County coroner confirmed that a child found locked in a car last month in Vestavia Hills died of hyperthermia.

Hyperthermia is defined as the overheating of the body. 

The unidentified 1-year-old male's death has been ruled an accident, Coroner Bill Yates confirmed. The child was last known to be alive on Friday, April 7 at 8:30 a.m. 

Police responded to a location on Columbiana Road that day after receiving a report of a child locked in a car.

Officers found the child with his father outside of the car and couldn't describe the state of the boy.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly