Coroner: 1-year-old left in locked car in April died of high body temperature

The Jefferson County coroner confirmed that a child found locked in a car last month in Vestavia Hills died of hyperthermia.

Hyperthermia is defined as the overheating of the body.

The unidentified 1-year-old male's death has been ruled an accident, Coroner Bill Yates confirmed. The child was last known to be alive on Friday, April 7 at 8:30 a.m.

Police responded to a location on Columbiana Road that day after receiving a report of a child locked in a car.

Officers found the child with his father outside of the car and couldn't describe the state of the boy.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.