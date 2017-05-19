Mickey Live: Do Dah Day

Do Dah Day is tomorrow in Caldwell & Rhodes Parks in Birmingham's Historic Southside. This is the 38th year for the festival! It includes a day full of live music and fun in both parks! It kicks off with a parade at 11:01 a.m. The parade starts by Highland Golf Course and winds around Highland Avenue passing Rushton and Rhodes Parks and ending in Caldwell Park. There will also be a Blessing of the Animals in Caldwell Park at 1:16 p.m. The music winds down around 6:01 p.m.



Check out the Kids Area set up in Rhodes Park where you will find lot of activities for kids including a spot where they can draw and enter for the Kids’ T-shirt Art Contest! All animals in the park should be leashed and vaccinated. Do Dah Day, Inc is an all-volunteer organization and all money raised is used to help local animal charities. GBHS & Friends of Cats and Dogs are the beneficiaries this year. The weekend kicks-off tonight with Do Dah Eve at Blue Monkey located on Cobb Lane in Birmingham’s Southside. It begins at 7:01 p.m. and includes live music, drink specials, giveaways, and the crowning of the King & Queen at 11:01 p.m.. Congratulations to King Ibis and Queen Iris and the rest of our pet royalty candidates for raising more than $9,500. Visit www.dodahday.org for all details.

