Two dead in Anniston shooting, one hospitalized

Anniston police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3500 block of Truman Avenue on Thursday. A woman identified as Debra Higginbotham of Anniston was found with a gunshot wound to her head. She later died at the hospital. A man, identified as Justin Copeland of Ohatchee, was found dead in the home.

Another man was found in the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.

Police say they do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

