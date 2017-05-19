4 masked, armed men burglarize Adger home

Jefferson County authorities are searching for four masked suspects in an early morning home burglary.

A man told the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office that he and his wife were awakened by four armed suspects who forced their way into the home in the 2300 block of Mud Creek Road around 4:30 a.m.

The suspects ordered the couple to lay on the floor and took jewelry, guns and prescription medication.

They left the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

No one was injured.

