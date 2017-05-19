4 masked, armed men burglarize Adger home

Jefferson County authorities are searching for four masked suspects in an early morning home burglary.More >>
Jefferson County authorities are searching for four masked suspects in an early morning home burglary.More >>
A Hueytown man says he's out of more than $10,000 after paying a contractor that never finished the job--and he says the work the contractor did created more problems than it fixed.More >>
A Hueytown man says he's out of more than $10,000 after paying a contractor that never finished the job--and he says the work the contractor did created more problems than it fixed.More >>
An overturned 18-wheeler is causing a major traffic back-up in Cullman County.More >>
An overturned 18-wheeler is causing a major traffic back-up in Cullman County.More >>
It's another muggy start to our day today.More >>
It's another muggy start to our day today.More >>
Law enforcement agencies in Tuscaloosa County showing their support for a new gun crime initiative.More >>
Law enforcement agencies in Tuscaloosa County showing their support for a new gun crime initiative.More >>