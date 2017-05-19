Overturned 18-wheeler causes major traffic back-up on I-65 NB in Cullman Co.

An overturned 18-wheeler is causing a major traffic back-up in Cullman County.
All north bound lanes of I-65 are blocked before the U.S. 278 exit. Traffic is being detoured at mile marker 305
Drivers should take Hwy 69 to U.S. 31 in Cullman then U.S. 278 back to I-65.
