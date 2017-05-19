FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Showers could now affect us Saturday afternoon and Sunday

It's another muggy start to our day today. Although some of us could see a brief pop up shower today, I believe most will remain dry, hot and muggy. Highs this afternoon are expected in the low 90s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight look for partly cloudy skies, lows near 70 and southeast winds at 5-10.

Our atmosphere looks a little soupier for Saturday than what we saw in previous forecasts. We are now going with a 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, increasing in cover Saturday night. Expect highs tomorrow near 87 with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday's forecast remains wet. We will likely see showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into the night. Storms are expected to stay below severe limits. Morning temps near 70 and highs near 80.

Showers could linger through mid-day Monday.

Another round of showers and storms could be developing Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Wednesday through the weekend looks to be dry at this point, with temps slowly warming each day.

Have a great weekend!

