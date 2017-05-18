Disabled man taken advantage of by shady contractor

A Hueytown man says he's out of more than $10,000 after paying a contractor that never finished the job--and he says the work the contractor did created more problems than it fixed.

Now John Drake can't get in touch with the man he hired. Some of the damage left by this contractor is threatening the heath of Mr. Drake and his family cause mold to grow on the walls.

He hired this person in August to start the work. Almost 10 months later, it is still not finished.

He has already paid the contractor $12,000.

"I can't believe that he did that to me, you know? Because we were so good to him, he might as well have come in and robbed me at night," Drake explained.

After multiple times of trying to contact him, leaving voicemails and writing letters, he heard nothing back.

"I wish this man could be stopped so he doesn't do this to somebody else," Drake stated.

We checked with the Better Business Bureau and Alex Gentry has an F rating for other unfinished jobs.

The funny thing is during my investigation for this story I have found 3 completely different names for Gentry's company. The BBB says this happens often when people get a bad rating they change the name of their business.

There is a way to look up the name of the person that owns the business so you can see all reviews.

David Smitherman with the BBB says always do your research before even paying a dime.

"Never pay upfront for the job you might pay 25 percent or 33 percent of the job up front to get them started on materials but no more than that,” he explained.

He also says make sure you have everything in writing in case they do try to take advantage of you.

