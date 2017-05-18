First Alert Update: Be on the lookout for more pop-up afternoon storms Friday, Saturday

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: The chance for scattered showers will linger this evening as a boundary lifts north across the area. At the time of this update, isolated downpours were impacting portions of Bibb County. The wet weather will remain highly localized; however, I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder past midnight. The chance for storms and showers will end during the early morning hours, with dry weather expected for the start of the day tomorrow. Be ready for a muggy start to the day tomorrow, with early morning low clouds and some patchy fog. Tomorrow will be much like today, with temperatures rising into the 80s by lunchtime. We will also have some scattered storms and showers in the afternoon hours.

FIRST ALERT FOR AN INCREASING CHANCE OF STORMS THIS WEEKEND: We have several big weather events happening on Saturday and I do think we will start the day on a dry note. Scattered storms and showers will be likely in the afternoon and evening. So be sure to download our Free WBRC Weather App for lightning and precipitation alerts. The chance for rain and a passing storm will continue through Sunday morning as a cold front crosses the area. The chance of seeing anything severe will remain very low; however, I can’t rule out a strong storm, with intense lightning and gusty winds. Cooler and drier air returns for early next week and we will be tracking another rainmaker for Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Be sure to check in with Mickey for updates beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama!

