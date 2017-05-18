Parent sentenced to prison after punching principal

A parent was sentenced to prison after punching a middle school principal.

Fayette Middle School Principal Rodney Hannah said he's content knowing the parent who assaulted him will serve 18 months in prison.

According to authorities, Todd Jackson whose son plays for Hamilton was arguing with the coach after they lost the basketball game against Fayette.

Hannah said when he tried to escort Jackson out he punched him right in the eye.

“Sure I was shocked and then again I had parents there and my students. His son apologized for his dad's conduct so you know that means a lot,” said Hannah.

Fayette County District Attorney Chris McCool said the sentencing sends a tough message that this behavior won't be tolerated.

