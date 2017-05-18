Bessemer PD: 2 females shot on Fairfax Ave. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bessemer PD: 2 females shot on Fairfax Ave.

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Two females suffered gunshot wounds Thursday night in Bessemer.

It happened in the 2500 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Police say both victims were hospitalized. One was shot in the leg and is considered non-life-threatening but the other was shot in the back and is listed as critical.

Investigators have a possible suspect.

