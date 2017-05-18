Woman who was with 21-year-old homicide victim describes deadly scene

A fun, cool confidante.

That's how Christina Underwood says she'll remember her friend, 21-year-old Te’kia Turner.

“She was always there. We always talk about everything,” Underwood said. “She was always good for advice. Even if you wanted to tell her something, she wouldn't tell everybody,” Underwood said.

Both young women were from Gadsden. Underwood says they were in Birmingham celebrating her 19th birthday.

Around 1:30 Thursday morning, Underwood says they went to a home on Woodland to pick up a friend. As they were backing out of the driveway, Underwood says bullets began to fly.

“When I looked back, I just seen a car come up the street and I heard shots. When I heard the shots, I started letting my seat down and all the way back,” Underwood said.

When the shooting ended, she says she looked in her back seat.

That's when she saw Turner lying motionless.

“I got out of my car and was dramatically shocked and starting crying and yelling,” Underwood said.

Underwood says she was trying to come to grips with Turner's death several hours later when she looked on social media and saw others saying she set Turner up to be killed.

But she refutes that claim, saying she doesn't know who shot her friend.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

“I'm heartbroken. I'm hurt,” Underwood said. “I want justice to be served. I didn't have nothing to do with it. That was just my friend and we were out and about having a good time.”

