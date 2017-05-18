Fultondale police officer honored for getting stolen guns off the streets

A Fultondale police officer was recognized this week for getting some handguns off the streets and out of harm’s way.

Three teenagers, ages 13 to 15, went on a burglary spree in Fultondale. Three handguns were among the stolen items.

An investigation led officers to one neighborhood and their eventual arrest.

"The youngest of the two others are within eight or nine months of my youngest so it hit home." Officer Larry Phillips said.

Phillips used his experience to eventually search a particular neighborhood and this drainage ditch where two of the three guns were recovered.

"The danger of another kid possibly finding it. In those neighborhoods you see children playing. Signs all over the neighborhood and you have this drainage ditch that is not secured whatsoever," Phillips said.

The Fultondale City Council recognized Phillips for his work.

Phillips said the teenagers didn't to break into any house or car. They were unlocked. The thefts are a reminder for folks here and across other neighborhoods lock up your house and cars.

"We tell them to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Keep your doors locked at your house when you are not there and approve all lock your car doors," Lt. Alan Rogers said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.