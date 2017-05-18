Free summer meals available so kids don't have to go without

A Fultondalepolice officer was recognized this week for getting some handguns off the streets and out of harm’s way.More >>
A Fultondalepolice officer was recognized this week for getting some handguns off the streets and out of harm’s way.More >>
More than 80,000 children in central Alabama alone rely on free and reduced lunches at school.More >>
More than 80,000 children in central Alabama alone rely on free and reduced lunches at school.More >>
So far this week, there have been two sewage spills in Tuscaloosa.More >>
So far this week, there have been two sewage spills in Tuscaloosa.More >>
A fun, cool confidante. That's how Christina Underwood says she'll remember her friend, 21-year-old Te’kia Turner.More >>
A fun, cool confidante. That's how Christina Underwood says she'll remember her friend, 21-year-old Te’kia Turner.More >>
Qualifying just closed Wednesday night to run for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat and new candidates are making this a crowded field.More >>
Qualifying just closed Wednesday night to run for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat and new candidates are making this a crowded field.More >>