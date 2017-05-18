Free summer meals available so kids don't have to go without

More than 80,000 children in central Alabama alone rely on free and reduced lunches at school.

So what happens when school lets out for the summer?

"This is providing free lunches and snacks to children in need," said Kathryn Strickland, executive Director of the Community Food Bank of central Alabama.

This year they are patterning with numerous other groups on a summer meals program.

"And at seven sites we'll be serving children lunch and snack five days a week for up to ten weeks over the summer months," said Strickland.

Making sure every child gets at least one good meal a day is the main goal of the program.

However, what they are also doing is providing the right kind of food.

"Nutrition is foundation to ensure the health of every child in that they have, what they need to go on to lead healthy active lives," said Strickland.

The meals will be served at the following locations. All will serve lunch and a snack, except where noted.

Calvary Resurrection - 6/5 to 7/27

YMCA (2610 Pelham Pkwy) - 5/30 to 8/4

YMCA (2400 7th Avenue North) - 5/30 to 8/4

YMCA (628 Red Lane Road) - 5/30 to 8/4

Bessemer A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club - 6/6 to 8/4

Birmingham A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club - 6/6 to 8/4

Walker County Community Action Agency - 6/5 to 8/4 (Breakfast and Lunch)

