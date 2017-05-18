First Alert Update: Chance for showers and storms will increase this weekend

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: A moist southerly flow and steamy afternoon temperatures will continue to fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The greater concentration of wet weather so far has been west of I-65. We could still see some development in other parts of our area and the chance for rain will linger into the evening hours. The main impacts will continue to be the threat of lightning and locally heavy downpours. Many locations won’t see a d rop of rain and temperatures will remain quite steamy, so you may want to hold off on that afternoon run until later this evening. Temperatures will tumble into the low 80s and upper 70s by 8 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FOR AN INCREASING CHANCE OF STORMS THIS WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be much like today, with widely scattered pop-up thundershowers late in the day. Some of the new forecast data suggests an increasing coverage of afternoon storms for Saturday. There could be a strong storm, with frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain. I do think we will be dry to start off, with the threat of rain after 2 p.m. So we should be in good shape for some of the events kicking off prior to lunchtime, like the Do Dah Day Parade. Be sure to download our FREE First Alert Weather App for lightning and precipitation alerts.

A major severe weather event is unfolding across states like Oklahoma and Kansas today. In fact, a rare high risk for severe weather is in place. A cold front will eventually exit this region and move our way this weekend. This will bring a continuing chance for rain and storms Saturday night and into the day on Sunday. Once again, a big lighting producer with gusty winds can’t be ruled out. However, the severe risk will remain very limited this weekend. Showers and clouds will linger into Sunday, with cooler and less humid air returning on Monday. We will have updates on the weekend system and a rainmaker for the middle of next week, beginning with the Four on WBRC!

