2 killed in Cullman Co. wreck

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Two people died in a crash Thursday morning in Cullman County. 

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on County Road 109.

The car left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.

