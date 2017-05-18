Jill: Widely scattered showers and storms on Thursday

FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered showers and storms will continue to form today and impact areas west of I-65 early on and then east later in the afternoon. During the evening and early overnight hours, showers and storms will be possible, especially east of I-65. Bring a poncho if you are attending the Barons game, just in case. Storm impacts today include lightning and heavy rainfall. Hot and muggy!

Friday features widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Otherwise it will be hot and dry. The weather looks dry for the Regions Tradition though a slight storm chance remains during the start of the Barons game.

MAGIC CITY WEEKEND STORMS: The storm chance continues to climb for Saturday but during the afternoon and evening hours. It looks dry for the start of the Do Dah Day parade and any other festival or event that kicks off in the morning hours. During the afternoon, all bets are off and you’ll need to monitor the radar on the First Alert Weather app because showers and storms will develop and the coverage will climb to 40%. Keep an eye out for growing clouds and an ear for thunder if you’ll be at a festival or whatever. Dress for hot weather and lather on the sunscreen too.

New data now shows the wettest weather on Sunday setting up during the morning hours for areas west of I-59/I-20 and for areas along that corridor and east during the early afternoon hours. Timing could still change as we get closer. I would think about making alternate indoor plans if possible. Rain and storm coverage looks to climb to 80% early on Sunday.

Severe weather threat looks low this weekend. Storms will be disruptive for travelers and those outside. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

