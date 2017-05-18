Search called off for wanted felon in southwest Birmingham

Birmingham police and the U.S. Marshals have called off a search for a man with outstanding warrants.

The search for Reshoyd Campbell, a convicted felon, happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Snavely Avenue in southwest Birmingham. Campbell is wanted on a failure to appear warrant for an attempted murder charge.

Campbell has not been found.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.