Search called off for wanted felon in southwest Birmingham

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police and the U.S. Marshals have called off a search for a man with outstanding warrants. 

The search for Reshoyd Campbell, a convicted felon, happened around  8:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Snavely Avenue in southwest Birmingham. Campbell is wanted on a failure to appear warrant for an attempted murder charge. 

Campbell has not been found. 

