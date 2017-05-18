Troopers on scene of deadly accident on AL 69 in Tuscaloosa Co.

Alabama state troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash.
It happened Thursday morning on Alabama 69 near Bobby Miller Parkway. Troopers say the southbound lanes are blocked.
Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Alabama 69 near the 141 mile marker. The southbound lanes are completely blocked.— Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) May 18, 2017
We are following this story and will bring you more information as soon as we can.
