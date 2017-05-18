Mickey: A few showers today

We could see a few spotty showers out there today. Rain chances stand at 20 to 30 percent under variably cloudy skies. Highs today are expected to top out in the upper 80s, winds expected out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight should be partly cloudy, lows near 70 and light SE winds.

Friday is expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy and highs near 90.

Saturday will likely start out with mostly clear skies, morning temps near 69, increasing clouds during the day, highs near 88 and a chance of showers developing be evening.

Sunday brings our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms, morning temps near 70 and highs near 80. Our chance of rain is up to about 80 percent.

Look for cooler air for the start of our new workweek with morning temps dropping into the 50s and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

A slight chance of rain returns by Wednesday.

Have a nice Thursday!

