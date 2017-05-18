UPDATE: Birmingham PD identify 21-year-old woman shot to death

Birmingham police have identified a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death Thursday morning.

Tekia Turner died around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Woodland.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows Turner and two others were inside a tan car when another car drove-up and started firing into the car she was in. No one else was hurt. The suspect then drove away.

“Right now, we have no reason to believe the victim was the intended target so we are investigating the actions and histories of those present during the shooting. We will work hard to get justice and answers for the family," Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

