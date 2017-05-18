Birmingham PD: Woman, 21, shot to death Thursday morning

Birmingham police say a 21-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lomb Avenue.
Police say no suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story, so stay with us for updates.
