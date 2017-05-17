Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue receive new fire truck with special features

A new fire truck delivered to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Wednesday is expected to help firefighters reach areas that are hard to get through.

Fire chief Alan Martin said what's so unique about their new tractor-drawn aerial truck is they have an additional driver controlling the back wheels too.

This will come in handy when firefighters are trying to get through narrow streets especially around the University of Alabama.

Martin said Tuscaloosa has a lot of apartment buildings now that are built right out on the street limiting access to a potential fire.

“It's important for us to adjust to the changing area that we protect. After the tornado, a lot of the built-in environment that we had changed,” said Martin.

This is the first truck of its kind for the department costing them about $1 million.

