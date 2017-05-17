Crowded pool of candidates set sights on AL's rare open U.S. Senate seat

Qualifying just closed Wednesday night to run for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat and new candidates are making this a crowded field.

In all, about 18 people are vying for the position.

“I expected a large number of candidates because this is essentially an open seat. The only thing that surprised me was Del Marsh didn't enter. I thought he would be the strongest competition for Luther Strange,” said political analyst Larry Powell.

Since Marsh is out, Powell says here's who he believes has a chance of winning the Republican nomination:

“Roy Moore has an excellent chance. He has a solid group of voters, not enough to win, but possibly enough to make the runoff. Luther Strange, obviously has the advantage being the incumbent and he can raise more money, so he has a good shot of making a run off and Mo Brooks is coming on strong from north Alabama. He may be able to get in there.”

On the Democratic ticket, Powell said former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones is the strongest candidate, but there's one problem.

"He's a Democrat in Alabama,” said Powell.

He said there's so much interest in this position because it was locked down by Attorney General Jeff Sessions for nearly 20 years.

"The large pool of candidates reflects the idea that Senate seats don't come open very often and when you get an open seat, you will see a bunch of people running for it because it's their only chance to get in there. Obviously, most won't make it but at least they have a chance," Powell said.

When asked how a new senator would impact the state, he said that remains to be seen.

"I don't know how this is going to affect the state yet, but we are almost certainly going to elect a conservative Republican,” Powell explained.

The special primary election is set for Aug. 15.

