Crowded pool of candidates set sights on AL's rare open U.S. Senate seat

Qualifying just closed Wednesday night to run for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat and new candidates are making this a crowded field.More >>
Qualifying just closed Wednesday night to run for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat and new candidates are making this a crowded field.More >>
Some of Alabama's brightest are shining up their machines in preparation for a big NASA robotics competition.More >>
Some of Alabama's brightest are shining up their machines in preparation for a big NASA robotics competition.More >>
A new fire truck delivered to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Wednesday is expected to help firefighters reach areas that are hard to get through.More >>
A new fire truck delivered to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Wednesday is expected to help firefighters reach areas that are hard to get through.More >>
Monday we told you about a woman dealing with brown water at Tom Brown Village apartments.More >>
Monday we told you about a woman dealing with brown water at Tom Brown Village apartments.More >>
A moist southerly flow and steamy afternoon temperatures will continue to fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.More >>
A moist southerly flow and steamy afternoon temperatures will continue to fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.More >>