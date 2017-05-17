On Your Side Investigators: Woman thankful to now have clean water at Tom Brown Village

Monday, we told you about a woman dealing with brown water at Tom Brown Village apartments.

A day after our report, Birmingham Housing Authority and Water Works crews were able to determine she has a bad hot water heater. The heater was replaced and now she has clean water.

Before that her water had a brown-yellowish tint to it. She wasn’t sure if was safe to drink. Crews also installed a new bathroom sink.

It apparently fell off the wall a while back.

The woman, who doesn’t want us to say her name, is thankful for the quick help.

The Birmingham Housing Authority says it overseas thousands of apartments and wants residents to know they want them living in safe conditions.

“It was basically resolved that same day and then the Water Works and maintenance came out the next day. It’s been solved now. I’m happy about it,” the woman said.

“We just appreciate people bringing things to our attention. With 5,000 units, we’re the largest housing authority in the state of Alabama. But we do want to make sure all of our residents have safe, decent, affordable housing,” Joseph Bryant with the Birmingham Housing Authority said.

We are looking into more issues at Tom Brown Village. In the meantime, we are getting issues resolved quickly.

If you have a problem, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 205-583-4321. You can also fill out a complaint 24-7 online here:

