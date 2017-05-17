UA robotics team gears up for NASA competition.

Some of Alabama's brightest are shining up their machines in preparation for a big NASA robotics competition.

The University of Alabama's robotics team has won this competition multiple times. This year, they've got a new light feature that flashes whenever the robot is operating by itself.

The three things we're told the judges will be looking for is how light the robot weighs, how much sand the robot digs and how well the robot can work with little control.

An associate professor managing the team says NASA is always looking for robots they can send into space and they want to find the most efficient ones.

“Help get humans off of earth into other planets, so just the kind of wide range you can see with just robotics,” said Joe Kabalin UA robotics team member.

“We are going to compete against 50 other schools that are trying to solve the same problem and you know we'll see how our ideas stack up,” said Kenny Ricks UA Associate Professor.

The team is leaving this Saturday to compete at the Kennedy space center in Florida Monday.

