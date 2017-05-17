Alabama calling for more State Troopers on the road

New and alarming numbers show us the number of deadly crashes on Alabama roads is jumping. So far this year, 234 of our friends and neighbors were killed on state roadways - nine since Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that they are putting more troopers are the road.

They are hiring 30 more new Troopers. Trooper Johnathan Appling with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that is something they haven't been able to do in over two years. "It is no secret that Alabama State Troopers are shorthanded," he explains.

In 2016, there were a record number of fatalities in Alabama. Right now, there have been 20 more compared to this time last year. Clay Ingram with AAA studies traffic trends and he says, "When you have fewer troopers on the roads, our accidents and fatalities go up when we have more troopers on the road those go done."

Trooper Appling says they currently have about 250 troopers on highway patrol, but a recent survey suggests they need more than 1,000. They are a long way from reaching that recommended goal, but the 30 additional will help. "This additional funding that we have been able to receive from the legislature is definitely going to help us improve our numbers," Trooper Appling explains.

They hope more troopers on the road will help bring down the number of fatal crashes by making people buckle up and pay more attention. "Having a presence of law enforcement officers on the highways is the number one factor in getting people to slow down and drive more safely," Ingram states.

Trooper Appling says their goal is to get people home safely and in one piece. The number one cause of fatal crashes? No seat belts and distractive driving.

If you are interested in applying, here is what is required: You must be at least 21 years of age and hold a high school diploma or an equivalent. A written exam will be held on June 24. Prospective candidates must have their applications submitted to the Alabama State Personnel Department on or before Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Information regarding these positions can be found by visiting:

http://www.alea.gov/Home/wfContent.aspx?ID=70&PLH1=plhInformation-Recruiting

