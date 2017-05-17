Beltone Hearing Care Foundation donates hearing aids to Alabaster woman

For the first time in her life, an Alabaster woman is able to hear out of her right ear tonight thanks to donated hearing aids.

April Dutton was born with no hearing in her right ear and very poor hearing in her left. She struggled through numerous surgeries and poverty.

Unable to buy the aids she needed, Dutton wrote to the Belltone Center in Vestavia Hills. On Wednesday morning, she was given a cutting edge digital hearing aid that connects via bluetooth to iPhone and allows her to hear as never before.

"It's going to make a big difference with being able to hear in meetings at work, to be able to hear when I am out in public in restaurants, and it will be an awesome experience to be able to listen to my phone through the hearing aid," said Dutton.

The free hearing aid was provided through the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation.

