Traffic cameras coming to Bessemer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Traffic cameras coming to Bessemer

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

If you're thinking about breaking the traffic laws in Bessemer, you better think again. An ordinance was approved by the council Tuesday and it will allow the city to install traffic safety cameras at select intersections.  

"As the mayor has pointed out, if you're a person who believes in obeying the traffic laws then this won't affect you at all," said Toraine Norris, Bessemer Mayor's Office.

The goal is to keep drivers and residents safe.

"If you feel the need to run a stop sign or run a red light and make this a habit, then yeah you may want to reconsider some of your actions going forward," said Norris.

The cameras will be able to catch red light runners, speeders, and even stop sign violators.

"We were seeing an increase in people maybe running through stop signs or red lights based on information secured by the police department," said Norris. 

Authorities generally report a decrease in those numbers where traffic cameras are already in service.  

For example, Montgomery officials report at least a 50 percent drop in collisions at monitored intersections.

"We're looking at ways in which we can reduce these number of violations that we're seeing on some of our streets, and in our neighborhoods, and even in some of our school zones," said Norris.  "This is all about public safety."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wes: Hot and steamy Thursday with pop-up showers and storms

    Wes: Hot and steamy Thursday with pop-up showers and storms

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:06:54 GMT

    A stronger southerly flow returned Wednesday and this is helping to fuel an axis of scattered showers and storms, mainly along and east of the I-65 corridor. These scattered showers will linger through sunset time continuing to mostly impact areas east of I-65.

    More >>

    A stronger southerly flow returned Wednesday and this is helping to fuel an axis of scattered showers and storms, mainly along and east of the I-65 corridor. These scattered showers will linger through sunset time continuing to mostly impact areas east of I-65.

    More >>

  • Alabama calling for more State Troopers on the road

    Alabama calling for more State Troopers on the road

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:04:14 GMT

    New and alarming numbers show us the number of deadly crashes on Alabama roads is jumping. So far this year, 234 of our friends and neighbors were killed on state roadways - nine since Friday.

    More >>

    New and alarming numbers show us the number of deadly crashes on Alabama roads is jumping. So far this year, 234 of our friends and neighbors were killed on state roadways - nine since Friday.

    More >>

  • 19 candidates qualify for U.S. Senate seat race

    19 candidates qualify for U.S. Senate seat race

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:42:47 GMT
    (Source: WBRC video)(Source: WBRC video)

    Here is a list of the people who have qualified to run for the open U.S. Senate seat currently held by Luther Strange who was appointed to fill Jeff Sessions' seat when he took the position of Attorney General in the President Trump administration. Republican Party: Democratic Party: Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Here is a list of the people who have qualified to run for the open U.S. Senate seat currently held by Luther Strange who was appointed to fill Jeff Sessions' seat when he took the position of Attorney General in the President Trump administration. Republican Party: Democratic Party: Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly