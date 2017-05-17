Hueytown High principal still at school despite charges

The principal of Hueytown High School is staying still on the job in spite of the fact he now faces criminal charges including obstructing justice.

Hueytown Principal Joseph Garner did not respond to our efforts to interview him on Wednesday but Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Craig Pouncey continued to stand by his principal.

“Dr. Garner is an honest, Christian man and to accuse him of a cover up I think is false,” said Pouncey.

Pouncey says Garner will not be reprimanded as a result of the misdemeanor charges he now faces. He also gave more insight into the investigation his system conducted.

Pouncey says during the 2015-16 school year, Garner received an anonymous tip that a female teacher was having inappropriate sexual contact with several male students.

Pouncey says Garner immediately notified his school resource officer and the central office about the matter.

When the central office and Garner received another tip about the same teacher this year, Pouncey says they immediately notified authorities again.

But Hueytown police say Garner didn't report information about the case to them in a timely manner and that he was inconsistent about some of the information. That's why they sought charges.

“This is nothing personal, to my knowledge, between Hueytown Police Department and Mr. Garner,” says Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington.

On Wednesday afternoon, she stood by her office's decision to file the warrants. “We're not looking to ruin the career of anyone. But we have a duty to protect our children,” she says.

As for the teacher that is at the center of this controversy, we are told she has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Hueytown Police Department continues its investigation into the allegations surrounding her.

