Jefferson County deputy recovering from injuries while serving w - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jefferson County deputy recovering from injuries while serving warrant

MIDFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

It was at a home in Midfield where officials say a Jefferson County deputy was injured Tuesday. Deputies were trying to serve an outstanding warrant on a convicted sex offender at a residence when a 19-year-old not connected to the case began to run from authorities.

“He attempted to stop him near the kitchen door and he shoved our deputy into the frame of the door and I think they fell to the ground and injured our deputy's head pretty severely. He had to have some staples, but he’s going to be okay,” says Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian.

He says the incident highlights the dangers law enforcement officials face every day. “Look, it's dangerous work. Our men and women know that. They realize every day they pin that badge on that anything could happen,” said Christian.

Honoring that service is one of the reasons for the country observing this as National Police Week.

“For the most part, our citizens do honor and appreciate our officers every day. But especially this week, when we're highlighting that honor, it's sad to see one of our guys get hurt,” said Christian. “You know we're trying to protect the good folks from the bad folks.  So it takes a special kind of person, thank God we've got them, that are willing to serve, and I pray for them all the time.”

