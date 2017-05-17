Greene County DA working to reinstate murder charges for capture - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Greene County DA working to reinstate murder charges for captured escapee

Donovan Johnson. (Source: Greene County Jail) Donovan Johnson. (Source: Greene County Jail)
GREENE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

"I foresee some difficulties," Greene County District Attorney Greg Griggers admitted Wednesday on prosecuting Donovan Johnson.

Federal and local authorities brought him back to Alabama from Chicago Tuesday after he escaped from the Green County Jail in 1998.

Nearly twenty years on the run will make it harder to convict on murder and attempted murder charges from 1996.

But it's not impossible according Griggers. "I mean that much time is going to compromise some information. But hopefully we'll have enough people around where we can still move forward," Griggers added.

His office filed paperwork to reinstate the original charges he was indicted on. And Johnson also now faces an escape from when he originally broke out of the old Greene County Jail. 

Justice may have been delayed for Johnson's alleged victims, but it hasn't been denied according to Griggers.

"Hopefully they'll see that we don't give. Just because somebody had stayed gone for that length of time we don't say oh well, let's just forget about that one, we keep plugging along and hopefully we'll be able to them some measure of justice for what he did back in 1996," Griggers went on to say.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wes: Hot and steamy Thursday with pop-up showers and storms

    Wes: Hot and steamy Thursday with pop-up showers and storms

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:06:54 GMT

    A stronger southerly flow returned Wednesday and this is helping to fuel an axis of scattered showers and storms, mainly along and east of the I-65 corridor. These scattered showers will linger through sunset time continuing to mostly impact areas east of I-65.

    More >>

    A stronger southerly flow returned Wednesday and this is helping to fuel an axis of scattered showers and storms, mainly along and east of the I-65 corridor. These scattered showers will linger through sunset time continuing to mostly impact areas east of I-65.

    More >>

  • Alabama calling for more State Troopers on the road

    Alabama calling for more State Troopers on the road

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:04:14 GMT

    New and alarming numbers show us the number of deadly crashes on Alabama roads is jumping. So far this year, 234 of our friends and neighbors were killed on state roadways - nine since Friday.

    More >>

    New and alarming numbers show us the number of deadly crashes on Alabama roads is jumping. So far this year, 234 of our friends and neighbors were killed on state roadways - nine since Friday.

    More >>

  • 19 candidates qualify for U.S. Senate seat race

    19 candidates qualify for U.S. Senate seat race

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:42:47 GMT
    (Source: WBRC video)(Source: WBRC video)

    Here is a list of the people who have qualified to run for the open U.S. Senate seat currently held by Luther Strange who was appointed to fill Jeff Sessions' seat when he took the position of Attorney General in the President Trump administration. Republican Party: Democratic Party: Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Here is a list of the people who have qualified to run for the open U.S. Senate seat currently held by Luther Strange who was appointed to fill Jeff Sessions' seat when he took the position of Attorney General in the President Trump administration. Republican Party: Democratic Party: Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly