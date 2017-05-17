List of candidates running for U.S. Senate seat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Here is a list of the people who have qualified to run for the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions:

Republican Party:

Roy S. Moore

Dom Gentile

Randy Brinson

Mo Brooks

Bryan Peeples

Mary Maxwell

Joseph F. Breault

Luther Strange

Trip Pittman

James Paul Beretta

Karen Haiden Jackson

Democratic Party:

Will Boyd

Vann Caldwell

Jason Fisher

Michael Hansen

Doug Jones

Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Brian McGee

Nana Tchienkou

The special primary election is August 15. If needed, a runoff is September 26. The general election is December 12.

