Man shot, killed during suspected robbery in Gadsden

Gadsden police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Taylor Street early Wednesday morning.More >>
Gadsden police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Taylor Street early Wednesday morning.More >>
Police in Brent are located an elderly man who suffers from dementia.More >>
Police in Brent are located an elderly man who suffers from dementia.More >>
Jefferson County authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man for injuring a deputy in Midfield.More >>
Jefferson County authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man for injuring a deputy in Midfield.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a man has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a man has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy.More >>
Jefferson County authorities are looking for a Center Point man charged with attempted murder.More >>
Jefferson County authorities are looking for a Center Point man charged with attempted murder.More >>