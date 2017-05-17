Man shot, killed during suspected robbery in Gadsden

Gadsden police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Taylor Street early Wednesday morning.

Police say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

Authorities provided the victim with medical attention and transported him to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The victim is identified as 23-year-old Anibal Cristobal Francisco.

Police say the suspect is currently being held in the Etowah County Jail. The suspect's identity is being withheld pending charges.

The motive appears to be robbery, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate.

