Wes: Hot and steamy Thursday with pop-up showers and storms

All of the scattered showers have dissipated this evening and dry weather is expected for the remainder of the night. There is a nice southerly breeze helping with the comfort levels.

You can expect a muggy start to our Thursday with lows near 70°. There will be some low clouds around early on, along with some patchy fog in areas that received rain. There may even be a few sprinkles. We will have more sunshine mixing in by mid-morning, with scattered storms and showers by lunchtime. The hit or miss showers and storms will linger into the early evening and dissipate. Most areas will remain dry and if you do have a passing shower it will be brief. So go ahead and plan on watering the lawn and garden. The main impacts from storms will be locally heavy downpours and intense lightning.

Friday and Saturday will be very similar days with highs nearing 90° and isolated afternoon rainfall. We have a lot of big events happening, including the Regions Tradition and Do Dah Day. There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon so be sure to have our weather app handy for nearby lightning or precipitation alerts.

A cold front will be moving in on Sunday and this will bring an increasing chance for rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and more intense lightning. This shouldn't be an all day steady rain, but we could have a couple of periods of rain and thunder. The wet weather should help keep high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

This rainmaker will exit Sunday night, with more comfy weather for the start of next week! There will be another storm system bringing an increasing chance for wet weather by the middle of next week.

