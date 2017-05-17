Wes: First Alert for increasing rain chances over the coming days

A stronger southerly flow returned Wednesday and this is helping to fuel an axis of scattered showers and storms, mainly along and east of the I-65 corridor. These scattered showers will linger through sunset time continuing to mostly impact areas east of I-65. No severe storms are expected, however be on alert for the possibility of cloud to ground lightning. In addition to the scattered pop-ups, it is feeling very steamy! At last check, the temperature in Sylacauga was up to 93°! Thankfully, we do have a nice southerly breeze to help with the hot weather. The scattered showers will gradually dissipate this evening with lows tonight near 70°.

A SIMILAR SETUP FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: We’ve jumped right into summer time mode with hot and humid weather and daytime pop-up thundershowers. Thursday and Friday will be much like Wednesday with hot and steamy weather and scattered thundershowers in the afternoon. The main impacts will continue to be the threat of a passing downpour and lightning. Some of the higher resolution data suggests scattered showers could linger after sunset Thursday night, so we will keep a small chance of rain in the forecast for the evening. Most areas will remain dry, so still plan on watering the lawn and garden.

CHANGES THIS WEEKEND: There are a lot of big events happening across our area this weekend including the Regions Tradition and Do Dah Day. There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon so be sure to have our weather app handy for nearby lightning or precipitation alerts. In addition, temperatures will be quite steamy with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We do want to give you a First Alert on some changes for Sunday. A cold front will be moving in and this will bring an increasing chance for rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and more intense lightning. The wet weather should help keep high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. This rainmaker will exit early on Monday with more comfy weather for the start of next week! There will be a system bringing another increasing chance for wet weather by the middle of next week.

