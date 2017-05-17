Brent PD locate missing elderly man with dementia

Police in Brent located the elderly man who suffers from dementia on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say 71-year-old Melvin Jenkins went missing around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday near his home on Birmingham Road. Authorities say he may have gotten a ride to Tuscaloosa to get a bus ticket to Mobile.

Police say Jenkins has trouble walking and suffers from health issues. He's described as a 5-9, 170 pound black male with gray hair and brown eyes.

