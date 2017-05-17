BBQ course offered during interim session at UA

It not barbecue IQ, but University of Alabama students found a unique way to study how barbecue sparks conversations among many people.

Four students in the College of Communication are studying the food's history. It's part of a 3 week course between spring and summer classes.

This week, they arranged their own cookout. Dozens of hungry students and others sampled free BBQ on Wednesday.

The course instructor explained barbecue is a leisure activity that tends to bring folks together besides at the dinner table.

"Brings all the elements of communication. Allows people to communicate effectively with their families and friends and through different societies, has great historical element in human communication," according to Darrin Griffin.

Next week the class travels 2,300 miles through 9 southern states eating BBQ and meeting folks who make it a part of their lives.

